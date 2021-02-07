WENDY KNOWLER | For healthy closure: don’t be the bitter ex when customers leave
Good service does not end when an account closes, especially when you’re Edgars
07 February 2021 - 18:59
Here’s a key piece of advice for companies, big and small: give your customers the very best service, even when they want to break up with you, or there’s nothing in it for you.
Perhaps especially in those situations...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.