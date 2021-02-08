Is #AdoptDontShop barking up the wrong tree? Ethical breeders think so
Rescue groups stand against any form of breeding, but enthusiasts refuse to be lumped with illicit puppy mills
08 February 2021 - 20:36
The campaign #AdoptDontShop is frequently advocated on social media locally and internationally, seeking to encourage people to adopt dogs from shelters or rescue organisations rather than purchase a dog from a breeder or puppy mill.
But reputable breeders, who can account for every puppy bred under their kennel name, say there is an unfortunate perception of shame attached to people who want to buy a well-bred puppy whose parents have undergone health and temperament tests...
