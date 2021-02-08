TOM EATON | State of stagnation: ho-hum, it’s time to be told all the platitudes yet again

The age-old tradition of leaders plying us with platitudes to placate us is still alive and well in the national assembly

Imagine a small village, entirely and hopelessly in the grip of an untouchable criminal cartel.



Perhaps this village is a huddle of homes and rice paddies in medieval China, tormented by a local warlord, or a row of dusty shop fronts in the American Old West, their blinds drawn and doors locked as the local gang of outlaws walks, spurs jingling, down the deserted high street...