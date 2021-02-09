Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Cyril, it’s time to fire the stragglers in your team

The president needs to act like a football executive and bench underperformers and deputy ministers

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
09 February 2021 - 21:43

President Cyril Ramaphosa can learn a lot from football bosses. 

The sport puts a high premium on performance and club managers/coaches are under tremendous pressure to perform or go. Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who owns English football club Chelsea, is notoriously impatient with underperforming managers...

