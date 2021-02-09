EDITORIAL | It took a pandemic, but Sona has finally been shorn of its pageantry

SA doesn’t need vanity fairs, so let this year’s stripped-down state of the nation address be a template for the future

When President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his state of the nation address (Sona) a year ago, even the most pessimistic could scarcely have predicted how much everything would change and plummet downhill.



The country’s economy has been decimated as the coronavirus spread to all reaches of SA. Senior government officials, including one in the president’s office and cabinet, have been caught up in various corruption scandals. Alcohol and cigarette bans have seen the state hauled to court and anti-regulation protesters went to the beach to make themselves heard...