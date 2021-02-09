Temba Bavuma lays foundations to end poverty’s perpetual cycle

The top cricketer’s foundation aims to give talented disadvantaged youngsters the chance to realise their potential

Temba Bavuma is a tower of South African cricket, whose leadership on the pitch is well known among followers of the sport. But the sportsman’s life does not only revolve within ovals. In 2016 he started the Temba Bavuma Foundation.



He says starting his organisation while actively playing cricket felt right at the time and he never looked back. The foundation would be able to feed on his name as his career soared. “People can forget you quite quickly once you stop playing,” he says. His aim is to build the type of legacy that will not be so easily forgettable...