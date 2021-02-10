EDITORIAL | It’s just not cricket: CSA interim board should be the ones sent packing

If cricket fans were hoping for better governance, then the acting CEO’s suspension confirms their worst fears

The previous Cricket SA (CSA) board, which resigned en masse in October, and the incumbent interim board have a similar trait in common – they have no regard for good governance.



When minister Nathi Mthethwa appointed the CSA interim board at the end of October, a week after Chris Nenzani and Beresford Williams finally heeded the public and private calls to step down for plunging the organisation into a never-ending governance crisis, there was only a faint light at the end of a long and dark tunnel of hopelessness...