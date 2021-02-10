EDITORIAL | It’s just not cricket: CSA interim board should be the ones sent packing
If cricket fans were hoping for better governance, then the acting CEO’s suspension confirms their worst fears
10 February 2021 - 20:34
The previous Cricket SA (CSA) board, which resigned en masse in October, and the incumbent interim board have a similar trait in common – they have no regard for good governance.
When minister Nathi Mthethwa appointed the CSA interim board at the end of October, a week after Chris Nenzani and Beresford Williams finally heeded the public and private calls to step down for plunging the organisation into a never-ending governance crisis, there was only a faint light at the end of a long and dark tunnel of hopelessness...
