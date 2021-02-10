S’THEMBISO MSOMI | There’s an awful a lot of feasting going on in Nkandla. What’s really up?

As MKMVA joins long line of visitors, will Zuma’s supporters be able to keep him out of jail?

I have been to Nkandla on several occasions over the years. During one visit I even made it onto the premises of the renowned KwaDakwadunuse homestead, where I saw, for the first time, what a “fire pool” looks like.



Sadly, in all my trips to the rural town with an incredibly rich history, I have never been invited for tea with its most famous resident...