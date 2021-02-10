Opinion & Analysis

S’THEMBISO MSOMI | There’s an awful lot of feasting going on in Nkandla. What’s really up?

As MKMVA joins long line of visitors, will Zuma’s supporters be able to keep him out of jail?

S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
10 February 2021 - 20:35

I have been to Nkandla on several occasions over the years. During one visit I even made it onto the premises of the renowned KwaDakwadunuse homestead, where I saw, for the first time, what a “fire pool” looks like.

Sadly, in all my trips to the rural town with an incredibly rich history, I have never been invited for tea with its most famous resident...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | What SA’s kids need are top-notch teachers. This is how to ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Seychelles gives hope to Africa, but it still has much to do Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Come on, let’s join the fun and rip a few bodices Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Duarte’s latest diatribe proves one thing, that the ANC must go Opinion & Analysis
  5. S’THEMBISO MSOMI | There’s an awful lot of feasting going on in Nkandla. What’s ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. ANC branches in eThekwini rally to mobilise support for Zuma and Magashule Politics
  2. ‘Another reminder of the opportunism’: Hanekom shades Malema Politics
  3. If Zuma is arrested it will put the ANC in peril, says Mdumiseni Ntuli Politics
  4. ‘Pay back the money today, tea tomorrow’: Mboweni & Malema smoke peace pipe ... Politics
  5. 'No-one is above the law': Thuli Madonsela slams Zuma’s 'shocking behaviour' Politics
X