S’THEMBISO MSOMI | There’s an awful lot of feasting going on in Nkandla. What’s really up?
As MKMVA joins long line of visitors, will Zuma’s supporters be able to keep him out of jail?
10 February 2021 - 20:35
I have been to Nkandla on several occasions over the years. During one visit I even made it onto the premises of the renowned KwaDakwadunuse homestead, where I saw, for the first time, what a “fire pool” looks like.
Sadly, in all my trips to the rural town with an incredibly rich history, I have never been invited for tea with its most famous resident...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.