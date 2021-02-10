WILLIAM GUMEDE | Seychelles gives hope to Africa, but it still has much to do

The nation has been one of the most prudently managed African economies, but its new leader has his work cut out

The tiny island nation of the Seychelles, where the opposition came to power in peaceful elections for the first time since the end of colonialism, is a ray of hope, considering African elections are often stolen by governing parties.



In the most recent polls, including in Uganda, Tanzania and the Ivory Coast, ruling parties and leaders harassed the opposition and suppressed the media, civil society and electoral oversight organisations. On occasion, some even shut down the internet, social media networks and messaging services...