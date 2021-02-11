EDITORIAL | No wonder people take ivermectin. This stable has no master
South Africans are already used to taking matters into their own hands
11 February 2021 - 21:48
Public health and communication specialist Dr Warren Parker in a webinar on Thursday said South Africans were “justifiably worried about the state of the pandemic”. But they are perhaps even more concerned about our government’s response to the Covid-19 catastrophe.
Parker was speaking about the “uncontrolled public use of ivermectin”, a veterinary drug peddled as a miracle cure for the virus that has taken over the world. He made another comment that goes to the heart of the SA psyche: “It means people don’t trust the pandemic response – and they feel they need to take measures themselves.”..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.