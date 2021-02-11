EDITORIAL | No wonder people take ivermectin. This stable has no master

South Africans are already used to taking matters into their own hands

Public health and communication specialist Dr Warren Parker in a webinar on Thursday said South Africans were “justifiably worried about the state of the pandemic”. But they are perhaps even more concerned about our government’s response to the Covid-19 catastrophe.



Parker was speaking about the “uncontrolled public use of ivermectin”, a veterinary drug peddled as a miracle cure for the virus that has taken over the world. He made another comment that goes to the heart of the SA psyche: “It means people don’t trust the pandemic response – and they feel they need to take measures themselves.”..