A WORD IN THE HAND: PIVOT

SUE DE GROOT | The modern use of some words is pivoting out of control

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Pedants throughout the world have been spinning around on their heads as they gasp in dizzy horror at the new buzzword: “pivot”.



Pivoting has come swirling and pirouetting into my own consciousness in myriad press releases of late. “We are pivoting our business”; “I am pivoting my focus”; “Our website has pivoted”...