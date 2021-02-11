A WORD IN THE HAND: PIVOT
SUE DE GROOT | The modern use of some words is pivoting out of control
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
11 February 2021 - 21:48
Pedants throughout the world have been spinning around on their heads as they gasp in dizzy horror at the new buzzword: “pivot”.
Pivoting has come swirling and pirouetting into my own consciousness in myriad press releases of late. “We are pivoting our business”; “I am pivoting my focus”; “Our website has pivoted”...
