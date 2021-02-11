TOM EATON | For the ANC a joint venture would be sitting around idly puffing weed

For the ANC to get the albatross that is SAA to fly, it needs a proper business and economic plan, but don’t hold your breath

This column was written before Cyril Ramaphosa logged onto last night’s national Zoom meeting, so I’m not sure what he said about SAA, the very dead albatross currently hanging off Tito Mboweni’s neck. But I can guess.



SAA, the president probably said, is a key national asset which must be saved at all costs, unless those costs are too high, which they aren’t, because there’s plenty of money, no, seriously, we’re definitely not broke. You can take that to the bank. But just not literally, because the Treasury is very busy and we can’t have people looking into the vault and screaming: “Oh my god, where’s all the money gone? Seriously, all I can see is four poker chips and two fish moths.”..