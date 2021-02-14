BOOK EXTRACT | How Eran Eyal’s house of cards came tumbling down
Stephen Timm’s new book focuses on the SA man behind start-up Shopin, who was exposed as an audacious fraudster
14 February 2021 - 20:30
Cape Town-based journalist, researcher and writer Stephen Timm has written for a number of publications on the small-business sector. He is the winner of the Africa SMME Award for Journalist of the Year (2005) and between 2017 and 2020 served as editor of Ventureburn, a South African publication that covers Africa’s tech start-up sector.
The following is an extract from his book, At Any Cost...
