EDITORIAL | Government must make sure matric exam leaks never happen again

With the 2021 matric year about to start, the department needs to ensure those behind the leaks get swift justice

Panic set in nearly two-and-a-half months ago when the basic education department announced that matric mathematics and physical science papers 2 exams would have to be rewritten.



The exams, or at least portions of them, had been leaked via WhatsApp and the department was adamant the integrity of the papers was compromised. The only solution, even if it was an admittedly difficult decision, was for a national rewrite of both...