WENDY KNOWLER | Making a dent: why pay more when you’re driving less?

Insurers are smiling because less driving has resulted in less claims, but drivers aren’t necessarily seeing the benefits

Most SA insurers gave their clients discounts on their car premiums during the first months of hard lockdown, but claims statistics show the industry is continuing to benefit from significantly reduced claims as work-from-home has become the new normal for many.



If you are paying the same premium for your car as you were this time last year, yet you’re now working from home for the foreseeable future and mainly shopping online — hence your mileage and therefore your risk has drastically reduced — you should need to have a word with your insurer about reducing your premium...