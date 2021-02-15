EDITORIAL | Joseph and Jacob. Equal before the law? Not to Zondo, it seems

Whether or not he risked his life for freedom, stern action must be taken against Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma may be facing possible imprisonment and losing the war, but in truth, he has already won considerable battles.



Imagine the person defying the state capture commission, or any court, being ordinary Joseph from Soweto: would the commission have gone to the Constitutional Court to ask it to compel Joseph to appear and set another date for him? Would the commission, after Joseph publicly announced he would not appear, go back to the ConCourt to ask it to enforce a contempt of court judgment, while inviting Joseph to make representations on whether he is guilty or not?..