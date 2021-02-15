Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Joseph and Jacob. Equal before the law? Not to Zondo, it seems

Whether or not he risked his life for freedom, stern action must be taken against Zuma

15 February 2021 - 20:26

Former president Jacob Zuma may be facing possible imprisonment and losing the war, but in truth, he has already won considerable battles. 

Imagine the person defying the state capture commission, or any court, being ordinary Joseph from Soweto: would the commission have gone to the Constitutional Court to ask it to compel Joseph to appear and set another date for him? Would the commission, after Joseph publicly announced he would not appear, go back to the ConCourt to ask it to enforce a contempt of court judgment, while inviting Joseph to make representations on whether he is guilty or not?..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sona 2021 — a dream deferred yet again? Opinion & Analysis
  2. SA has scrapped AstraZeneca, but here’s why I, a volunteer, will still take it Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | You think Zuma will end up in jail? You’re wrong and here’s why Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Joseph and Jacob. Equal before the law? Not to Zondo, it seems Opinion & Analysis
  5. BOOK EXTRACT | How Eran Eyal’s house of cards came tumbling down Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Government must make sure matric exam leaks never happen again Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | No wonder people take ivermectin. This stable has no master Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | It’s just not cricket: CSA interim board should be the ones sent ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | It took a pandemic, but Sona has finally been shorn of its pageantry Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Government has gone from Covid hero to zero. It must stop napping Opinion & Analysis
X