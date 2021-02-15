Sona 2021 — a dream deferred yet again?

The president highlighted a myriad plans, but without good governance, they are unlikely to come to fruition

In Langston Hughes’ poem, Harlem, the opening line poses a simple yet profound question: “What happens to a dream deferred?” Hughes then arrives at a provocative conclusion: “Maybe it just sags like a heavy load. Or does it explode?”



In sharp contrast, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2021 state of the nation address (Sona) last week expectedly began with a story of hope, resilience and inspiration. In a slight departure from his usual presentation style, powerful rhetorical and inspiring themes were a notable feature of the address. By highlighting SA’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme, boosting the unemployment rate, economic recovery and fighting corruption as the government’s key priorities, the president wove together the challenges and opportunities we face as a nation...