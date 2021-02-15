Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | You think Zuma will end up in jail? You’re wrong and here’s why

Notwithstanding the overwhelming evidence, he will stay free because of precedents of the past and for the future

Tom Eaton Columnist
15 February 2021 - 20:27

The narrative is clear and uncomplicated. By refusing to appear before the Zondo Commission, Jacob Zuma is trying to evade justice yet again, hoping to delay that inevitable day when he goes to prison.

That’s the consensus, isn’t it? That Jacob Zuma must — and will — go to jail and serve a lengthy term?..

