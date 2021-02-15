TOM EATON | You think Zuma will end up in jail? You’re wrong and here’s why
Notwithstanding the overwhelming evidence, he will stay free because of precedents of the past and for the future
15 February 2021 - 20:27
The narrative is clear and uncomplicated. By refusing to appear before the Zondo Commission, Jacob Zuma is trying to evade justice yet again, hoping to delay that inevitable day when he goes to prison.
That’s the consensus, isn’t it? That Jacob Zuma must — and will — go to jail and serve a lengthy term?..
