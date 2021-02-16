EDITORIAL | What hope do we have if our ‘educated’ leaders perpetuate myths?

You know you’re in trouble when pupils have to educate ministers on the realities of rape and GBV

When basic education minister Angie Motshekga addressed Pretoria pupils at the opening of the school year on Monday, not only did she cause outrage with her comment that educated men don’t rape, she inadvertently created a teachable moment.



In a video, the longest-serving education minister in our country’s history was heard saying the government was prioritising education as a way to deal with challenges in the community because “an educated man won’t rape ... akere?”, or do they, Motshekga reframed the statement. ..