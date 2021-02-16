Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | To retain SA’s bread and butter, which is possible, you need to get creative, Tito

To avoid a currency collapse and full-blown failed state, the country needs to ditch the tax-and-spend formula

Tony Leon Columnist
16 February 2021 - 19:39

Next month my new book, Future Tense — Reflections on my Troubled Land, will hit the bookshelves here.

There was one potential problem in crafting this effort, beyond the agonies of the creative process in general...

