EDITORIAL | Rather a president who ‘jumps the queue’ than trolls who jump to conclusions
Ramaphosa is doing work beneficial to SA’s vaccination programme while the likes of Mabuza retreat into the shadows at this critical time
17 February 2021 - 20:07
It took only minutes for the social media trolls to get busy after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s upper left arm was pierced by a needle delivering a Covid-19 vaccine in Cape Town on Wednesday.
They criticised Ramaphosa for jumping the queue, cast doubt on whether the syringe contained a vaccine or water and spewed bizarre conspiracy theories of the type that eventually got Donald Trump banned from Twitter...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.