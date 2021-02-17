Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Rather a president who ‘jumps the queue’ than trolls who jump to conclusions

Ramaphosa is doing work beneficial to SA’s vaccination programme while the likes of Mabuza retreat into the shadows at this critical time

17 February 2021 - 20:07

It took only minutes for the social media trolls to get busy after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s upper left arm was pierced by a needle delivering a Covid-19 vaccine in Cape Town on Wednesday.

They criticised Ramaphosa for jumping the queue, cast doubt on whether the syringe contained a vaccine or water and spewed bizarre conspiracy theories of the type that eventually got Donald Trump banned from Twitter...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | We should have locked down education before we locked up SA Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Rather a president who ‘jumps the queue’ than trolls who jump to ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | A Pauw show from one of SA’s most trusted journalists Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | It’s your baby now: no one is on the watch while medaids ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JENNIFER PLATT | As much as slavery is a sin, so are claims of ignorance Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Changing of the guard: why the three biggest vaccine makers failed on Covid World
  2. SA paused AstraZeneca, but here’s why volunteers will still take it Opinion & Analysis
  3. ‘Government is reckless’: Traditional healers divided over vaccines News
  4. History is key to understanding vaccine hesitancy in people of colour Opinion & Analysis
X