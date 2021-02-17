Opinion & Analysis

BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | As much as slavery is a sin, so are claims of ignorance

Using ignorance as an excuse for racism doesn’t cut it, no matter how you dress it up

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor
17 February 2021 - 20:06

The first time I read Beloved by Toni Morrison it was a revelation. The words sunk deep into my soul. I was at varsity, reading all sorts of “canon”, such as Ulysses by James Joyce, Middlemarch by George Eliot and Bleak House by Charles Dickens. I recognise their greatness, but to be honest, it’s all still a muddle of bluhness in my mind. 

Then we had to read Beloved and this is where English lit changed for me. I had finally found something profound. Words which had meaning and power that I understood fundamentally. About why death would be considered a better choice than slavery. How grief can manifest and why rememory is essential. It shook me and made me draw parallels between what is happening in America and here...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | We should have locked down education before we locked up SA Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Rather a president who ‘jumps the queue’ than trolls who jump to ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | A Pauw show from one of SA’s most trusted journalists Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | It’s your baby now: no one is on the watch while medaids ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JENNIFER PLATT | As much as slavery is a sin, so are claims of ignorance Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Come on, let’s join the fun and rip a few bodices Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | True, evil, lawful or chaotic — what type of reader are you? Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Fancy a few thrills and a bit of royal skandaal this holiday? Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | If ‘obnoxious’ is this fresh, include me in that narrative Opinion & Analysis
X