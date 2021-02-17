BOOK TALK
JENNIFER PLATT | As much as slavery is a sin, so are claims of ignorance
Using ignorance as an excuse for racism doesn’t cut it, no matter how you dress it up
17 February 2021 - 20:06
The first time I read Beloved by Toni Morrison it was a revelation. The words sunk deep into my soul. I was at varsity, reading all sorts of “canon”, such as Ulysses by James Joyce, Middlemarch by George Eliot and Bleak House by Charles Dickens. I recognise their greatness, but to be honest, it’s all still a muddle of bluhness in my mind.
Then we had to read Beloved and this is where English lit changed for me. I had finally found something profound. Words which had meaning and power that I understood fundamentally. About why death would be considered a better choice than slavery. How grief can manifest and why rememory is essential. It shook me and made me draw parallels between what is happening in America and here...
