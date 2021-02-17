Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | A Pauw show from one of SA’s most trusted journalists

SA journalism receives yet another blow as Jacques Pauw admits he wasn’t entirely truthful about his Waterfront arrest

Tom Eaton Columnist
17 February 2021 - 20:06

Of all the expressions of shock and anger about the Jacques Pauw fiasco, one Tweet on my timeline said it best: “F*cking hell, Mr Pauw.”

Tuesday’s groggy mea culpa from the rock star journalist was met with muted admiration from some and loud condemnation from many, but most would have agreed that Pauw’s initial piece (in which he accused Cape Town police of robbing him and implied that a Waterfront restaurant had been complicit in the shakedown), the Daily Maverick’s decision to publish it, and his subsequent retraction, are a catastrophe, not just for South African media but for civil society’s attempts to hold the powerful to account...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | We should have locked down education before we locked up SA Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Rather a president who ‘jumps the queue’ than trolls who jump to ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | A Pauw show from one of SA’s most trusted journalists Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | It’s your baby now: no one is on the watch while medaids ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JENNIFER PLATT | As much as slavery is a sin, so are claims of ignorance Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | For the ANC a joint venture would be sitting around idly puffing ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Duarte’s latest diatribe proves one thing, that the ANC must go Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | State of stagnation: ho-hum, it’s time to be told all the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | It’s no Joko, they’re having tea. Will Malema sit on Zuma’s knee? Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Hack it to us, Zondo. Which journos took bribes and which didn’t? Opinion & Analysis
X