TOM EATON | A Pauw show from one of SA’s most trusted journalists

SA journalism receives yet another blow as Jacques Pauw admits he wasn’t entirely truthful about his Waterfront arrest

Of all the expressions of shock and anger about the Jacques Pauw fiasco, one Tweet on my timeline said it best: “F*cking hell, Mr Pauw.”



Tuesday’s groggy mea culpa from the rock star journalist was met with muted admiration from some and loud condemnation from many, but most would have agreed that Pauw’s initial piece (in which he accused Cape Town police of robbing him and implied that a Waterfront restaurant had been complicit in the shakedown), the Daily Maverick’s decision to publish it, and his subsequent retraction, are a catastrophe, not just for South African media but for civil society’s attempts to hold the powerful to account...