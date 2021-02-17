WENDY KNOWLER | It’s your baby now: no one is on the watch while medaids clobber members
Medical aid scheme Genesis rejects newborn baby’s membership and questions dad’s paternity
17 February 2021 - 20:06
The Council for Medical Schemes appears to have a big job – it regulates 76 medical schemes, 19 administrators, 41 managed care organisations, 1,078 broker organisations and 6,053 individual brokers.
According to its 2019/20 annual report – released two months ago – in that financial reporting year, 8.9 million scheme beneficiaries “looked to and received protection from the CMS through its various regulatory activities”...
