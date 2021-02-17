Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | It’s your baby now: no one is on the watch while medaids clobber members

Medical aid scheme Genesis rejects newborn baby’s membership and questions dad’s paternity

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
17 February 2021 - 20:06

The Council for Medical Schemes appears to have a big job – it regulates 76 medical schemes, 19 administrators, 41 managed care organisations, 1,078 broker organisations and 6,053 individual brokers.

According to its 2019/20 annual report – released two months ago – in that financial reporting year, 8.9 million scheme beneficiaries “looked to and received protection from the CMS through its various regulatory activities”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | We should have locked down education before we locked up SA Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Rather a president who ‘jumps the queue’ than trolls who jump to ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | A Pauw show from one of SA’s most trusted journalists Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | It’s your baby now: no one is on the watch while medaids ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JENNIFER PLATT | As much as slavery is a sin, so are claims of ignorance Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Making a dent: why pay more when you’re driving less? Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Greyhound ticket refunds, rules for lay-bys & status cards Consumer Live
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | For healthy closure: don’t be the bitter ex when customers leave Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Kinsey sends prices of car parts crashing one last time Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Unclear cancellation policies present a whole host of problems Opinion & Analysis
X