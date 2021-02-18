Opinion & Analysis

Media Boardroom

KHULEKANI SHANDU | There are lessons from Musica’s demise, but have we learnt them?

There’s a gap in digital media space for digital specific content, but it begs the question, what is it?

18 February 2021 - 21:01 By Khulekani Shandu

On Thursday we woke up to the announcement by that pharmacy group Clicks is shutting down Musica.

The company said it is closing Musica’s remaining 59 stores countrywide over the next four months and cited the gradual move by consumers to digital consumption of music, games and movies as the main reason behind the business not doing well in recent years. This move has been described by many in the industry as the end of an era and, in all honesty, it has been a long time coming...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. KHULEKANI SHANDU | There are lessons from Musica’s demise, but have we learnt ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The ‘slow violence’ of hunger does not wait for government to care Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Blade isn’t exactly the sharpest needle, let’s face it Opinion & Analysis
  4. GENEVIEVE QUINTAL | It’ll be the Magashule of all battles as Ace faces down the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | We should have locked down education before we locked up SA Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. End of an era: SA reminisces about Musica as popular chain closes down South Africa
  2. Musica shuts its doors after 29 years South Africa
  3. Like it or not, Musica may stop the beat Business
X