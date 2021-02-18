Media Boardroom

KHULEKANI SHANDU | There are lessons from Musica’s demise, but have we learnt them?

There’s a gap in digital media space for digital specific content, but it begs the question, what is it?

On Thursday we woke up to the announcement by that pharmacy group Clicks is shutting down Musica.



The company said it is closing Musica’s remaining 59 stores countrywide over the next four months and cited the gradual move by consumers to digital consumption of music, games and movies as the main reason behind the business not doing well in recent years. This move has been described by many in the industry as the end of an era and, in all honesty, it has been a long time coming...