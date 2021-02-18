Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Blade isn’t exactly the sharpest needle, let’s face it

Now that he’s assembling a team of vaccine scientists, let’s just hope Nzimande has a rethink on his attitude to science

Tom Eaton Columnist
18 February 2021 - 20:59

Cyril Ramaphosa has put Blade Nzimande in charge of assembling a team of scientists to develop vaccines for both the current pandemic and future ones. No, seriously. He really has. That’s not satire. That’s just what happened on Thursday afternoon.

For a few minutes it certainly felt like satire, not least because, with exquisite timing, Ramaphosa made his announcement just as #BladeMustFall was trending on South African Twitter, with angry students denouncing Nzimande’s handling of NSFAS bursaries and embittered communists denouncing his handling of the wads of cash he gets paid as a minister to pretend to be a communist so that the fake socialists in government can be sure that they’ve still got the support of SA’s 247 remaining semi-real communists. ..

