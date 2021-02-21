Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | No room for Covid-19 complacency as third wave is ‘very likely’ on its way

On Friday, SA passed the 1,5 million mark of confirmed Covid-19 cases, highlighting the need to remain vigilant

21 February 2021 - 17:19

There was understandable relief when President Cyril Ramaphosa, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and many of SA’s health-care workers received their Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday. By 6pm on Saturday 10,414 Johnson & Johnson vaccines had been administered.

Add the context that this comes off the back of the deeply disappointing Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine saga and it makes it all the sweeter...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Refund fiasco: the after-party of events that never happened ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Forget going back to ‘normal’, let’s pin down SA’s future Opinion & Analysis
  3. Toxic offices don’t change when they go virtual Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | No room for Covid-19 complacency as third wave is ‘very likely’ on ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. KHULEKANI SHANDU | There are lessons from Musica’s demise, but have we learnt ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Rather a president who ‘jumps the queue’ than trolls who jump to ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Government must make sure matric exam leaks never happen again Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | It’s just not cricket: CSA interim board should be the ones sent ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Legal clarity on booze bans is vital Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | ANC’s indifference makes all the difference, thus Ace’s defiance Opinion & Analysis
X