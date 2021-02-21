EDITORIAL | No room for Covid-19 complacency as third wave is ‘very likely’ on its way
On Friday, SA passed the 1,5 million mark of confirmed Covid-19 cases, highlighting the need to remain vigilant
21 February 2021 - 17:19
There was understandable relief when President Cyril Ramaphosa, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and many of SA’s health-care workers received their Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday. By 6pm on Saturday 10,414 Johnson & Johnson vaccines had been administered.
Add the context that this comes off the back of the deeply disappointing Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine saga and it makes it all the sweeter...
