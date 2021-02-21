WENDY KNOWLER | Refund fiasco: the after-party of events that never happened drags on
No end to pleas for help from people who’ve been told by wedding venues and guesthouses that they won’t get refunds
21 February 2021 - 17:21
Eleven months since Covid-19 began destroying lives, livelihoods and many, many plans, I’m still being asked daily to help people get refunds for events that didn’t happen.
There are two distinct categories – weddings and holidays that couldn’t go ahead legally because of hard lockdown, and those that people agreed to postpone to a time when they could happen but then for various reasons decided to cancel as the new date drew near...
