Bill Gates: My green manifesto

Nearly all alternatives are less powerful, so we need innovation to make clean tech so cheap that everyone adopts it

In the conversations I have about climate change, one question comes up more than any other: “How can I help?”



Sometimes it’s an individual who simply wants to know whether to stop buying plastic straws. (Answer: it doesn’t do much for climate change, but it does help the environment in other ways.) Just as often, though, the question comes from someone working on a larger scale — for example, a chief executive who wants to know: “What can my company do that will really make a difference?”..