EDITORIAL | Jailing Zuma could lock the truth away
Imprisoning him would prove the criminal justice system works, but it wouldn’t help Zondo get the full picture
22 February 2021 - 20:29
While state capture commission chairperson Raymond Zondo seems dogged, even if slow, in his attempts to imprison former president Jacob Zuma for making a mockery of the justice system, he knows jailing Zuma would not achieve much.
It is plain that Zuma’s belligerence requires stern rebuke if our criminal justice system is to retain its credibility in the eyes of ordinary people. Most will agree that Zuma did the unthinkable when he and his lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane “released” themselves from the commission late last year and also when he carried out his threat of boycotting his February 15 subpoena...
