Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | In space no-one can hear me scream at my TV, so beam me up, skattie

While we’re being depressed by the antics of our politicians, scientists are quietly performing miracles every day

Tom Eaton Columnist
22 February 2021 - 20:29

The landing of Nasa’s Perseverance rover on Mars was good to watch, by which I mean there was almost nothing to see.

In this drone-swarmed, David Attenborough-narrated era, in which it has become passé to see nature’s rarest and most secret events revealed in ultra-high-definition super-slow-mo, the relative dullness of the space agency’s broadcast ­— robotically cutting between scientists staring anxiously at screens and a computer-generated image of the lander’s progress — was paradoxically dazzling. When you’re doing something that not even the all-seeing eye of modern cameras can show, you’re doing something very special indeed...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bill Gates: My green manifesto Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | In space no-one can hear me scream at my TV, so beam me up, skattie Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Jailing Zuma could lock the truth away Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Refund fiasco: the after-party of events that never happened ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Forget going back to ‘normal’, let’s pin down SA’s future Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Blade isn’t exactly the sharpest needle, let’s face it Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | A Pauw show from one of SA’s most trusted journalists Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | You think Zuma will end up in jail? You’re wrong and here’s why Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | For the ANC a joint venture would be sitting around idly puffing ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Duarte’s latest diatribe proves one thing, that the ANC must go Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | State of stagnation: ho-hum, it’s time to be told all the ... Opinion & Analysis
X