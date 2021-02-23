WILLIAM GUMEDE | Ramaphosa needs to mobilise branches or enforce step-aside decision fast
If the president rests on his laurels, the Magashule/Zuma faction could well topple him
23 February 2021 - 20:24
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, by refusing to step aside after his formidable corruption charges, is clearly going for broke to topple President Cyril Ramaphosa as leader of the ANC and take control of the governing party.
It has now become a political battle between the two, where only one person could be the winner, while the other will certainly, at worst, be pushed out, or at best, be a lame duck...
