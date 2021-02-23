Xigera, the Versailles of the African bush

An exclusive first look at Botswana’s grand new safari camp, a spectacular monument to a travel industry tycoon

Stanley Tollman’s instructions were clear. Build a safari lodge in Botswana’s Okavango Delta and make it the finest of its type in the world.



“The brief was simple,” says Anton de Kock, the architect engaged for the task. “Mr Tollman said: ‘I want an extraordinary camp. I want an extraordinary experience.’ That was the word: ‘extraordinary’. And knowing Mr T, it had to be the best of the best.”..