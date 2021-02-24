Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | The law of the land applies to everyone, including ministers

It will set a poor precedent if Bathabile Dlamini is allowed to ignore a ConCourt ruling

24 February 2021 - 20:20

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini’s feeble excuse for not paying her legal bill, as ordered by the Constitutional Court more than two years ago, reveals her flagrant disrespect for our country’s laws.

In 2018 she was ordered by the court to personally contribute 20% of the costs of a legal challenge against her department by Freedom under Law and the Back Sash. The NGOs went to court to resolve a social grant payment crisis that was largely caused by her staggering incompetence. It related to an unlawful and irregular contract awarded to Cash Paymaster Services to distribute 17 million social grants to 10 million people. It brought millions of SA’s most vulnerable to the verge of destitution, and was a textbook case study on how to run a state grant system into the ground...

