Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Mthethwa’s politically brilliant curtain call on PE deserves an ovation

The minister has had a rough time, so go easy on him. It’s not as if he’s trying to win votes before the election

Tom Eaton Columnist
24 February 2021 - 20:20

Nathi Mthethwa might be doing his best to destroy the arts in SA, but this critic has to give him five stars for his latest piece of political theatre: the renaming of various places in the Eastern Cape.

To be clear, I entirely support the principle involved when a formerly colonised people decide to erase colonial names and replace them with pre-colonial or, simply, different ones. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Mthethwa’s politically brilliant curtain call on PE deserves an ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | If we are what we read, I could have been a cuttlefish in a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The law of the land applies to everyone, including ministers Opinion & Analysis
  4. Okonjo-Iweala in WTO top job: breaking glass ceiling is a win for all women Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | ‘I was expecting a bloodbath.’ It is a bloodbath, Angie! Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | In space no-one can hear me scream at my TV, so beam me up, skattie Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Blade isn’t exactly the sharpest needle, let’s face it Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | A Pauw show from one of SA’s most trusted journalists Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | You think Zuma will end up in jail? You’re wrong and here’s why Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | For the ANC a joint venture would be sitting around idly puffing ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | Duarte’s latest diatribe proves one thing, that the ANC must go Opinion & Analysis
X