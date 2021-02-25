A WORD IN THE HAND: BUDGET

SUE DE GROOT | If you want to stay within your budget, a budgie is the pet to get

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

“Budget” sounds like a cosy little word. It puts one in mind of a favourite cushion you’d cuddle up with while watching TV, or something you’d use to stuff things in, like those fabric pouches used for storing abominable plastic bags bought from supermarkets when you’ve forgotten to take your own.



As it happens, budget does come from similar squishy and benevolent places. It entered the English vocabulary in the early 1400s, when it referred to a leather pouch or small bag or sack in which to keep things (except obviously not plastic bags, because dastardly plastic had not yet been invented)...