TOM EATON | A call to MTN: this unpaid teacher delivered, now it’s your turn

Mr Kubheka taught science for six months with no pay and still produced a 100% pass rate with six distinctions

This week, MTN sponsored the announcement of the 2020 matric results. Today, I would like to call upon MTN – and any other SA corporate that wants to align itself with genuine leadership – to sponsor Sizwe Kubheka.



Kubheka’s story didn’t dominate the front pages, perhaps because it doesn’t involve corruption or violence, but it deserved to be read by every South African who is starting to give up hope, to remind them of who we still might be one day. ..