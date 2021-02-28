JUSTICE MALALA | Well, well, well, it seems the ANC is growing up at last

Knee-jerk resolutions taken in 2017 have largely been ignored, indicating the RET brigade is losing its battle

There is a quiet change — perhaps even a mini-revolution — taking place in the ANC.



One of the more astonishing aspects of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent state of the nation address (Sona) and finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech last week is just how silent the two were on the ANC’s key resolutions from the Nasrec 2017 conference. Without fanfare, they seem to have moved on from the ANC or, at least, the radical economic transformation (RET) wing of it. In doing so, they may finally be exposing the party conferences as a site of fairy-tale policy pronouncements while the real, grown-up stuff is being thought up and implemented in government...