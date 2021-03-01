EDITORIAL | Mkhwebane’s removal is long overdue. SA deserves better
Public protector may be bestowed dubious honour as SA’s first head of a Chapter 9 institution to get impeached
01 March 2021 - 20:37
The decision by a panel appointed by parliament to investigate public protector’s Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s competence has arrived at a predictable but welcome conclusion. Parliament should start a process to remove her.
At the heart of this long and arduous battle, as a result of which our democracy is poorer, is the question whether Mkhwebane is possessed of the necessary will and wherewithal to discharge responsibilities bestowed on her and the office she leads by the constitution. The panel, led by Constitutional Court judge Bess Nkabinde, found prima facie evidence of her incompetence and misconduct. This includes her bold but misguided decisions that parliament must amend the constitution...
