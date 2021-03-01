TOM EATON | Stop DA bus, I want to get off at the rational centre
Sorry, John, but for starters, a coalition with Cyril isn’t going to happen if the ANC drops below 50% nationally
01 March 2021 - 20:38
The headline was startling. John Steenhuisen, the Sunday Times was claiming, would “work with Cyril” in a coalition government, but not DD Mabuza.
In our intensely partisan and Balkanised political set-up it was fairly dramatic stuff, but Steenhuisen’s party seemed to absorb the blow without its usual shrillness. ..
