TOM EATON | Stop DA bus, I want to get off at the rational centre

Sorry, John, but for starters, a coalition with Cyril isn’t going to happen if the ANC drops below 50% nationally

The headline was startling. John Steenhuisen, the Sunday Times was claiming, would “work with Cyril” in a coalition government, but not DD Mabuza.



In our intensely partisan and Balkanised political set-up it was fairly dramatic stuff, but Steenhuisen’s party seemed to absorb the blow without its usual shrillness. ..