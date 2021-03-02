Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | Who leads the DA when Steenhuisen follows another leader?

There is a profound logic and an illogicality in suggesting the DA would prop up a Ramaphosa administration

Tony Leon Columnist
02 March 2021 - 19:23

When I was leader of the opposition, I once compared the job with its certain punishments and uncertain prospects as “making bricks without straw”. Sometimes there were opportunities to reach and targets to hit, but equally the very basics for construction were often missing.

From a now vanished age, late United Party MP and opposition stalwart Dr Gideon Jacobs summed up this job with an unsentimental, realistic eye. He wrote: “The advantages are nearly all with the government. They can create diversions, announce new policy initiatives, manipulate situations. The leader of the opposition has few of these options.”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | Who leads the DA when Steenhuisen follows another leader? Opinion & Analysis
  2. PAUL HOFFMAN | Be gone, John: the JSC has a duty to get rid of Hlophe Opinion & Analysis
  3. It is not up to consumers to police modern slavery Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Court applications aside, the vaccine rollout must be ramped up Opinion & Analysis
  5. CLAIRE BISSEKER | Mboweni’s uncompromising budget deserves more credit Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers
Is this the R300k future eco-home of South Africa?

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | To retain SA’s bread and butter, which is possible, you need to get ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Despite his promises, Cyril’s Covid comedy of errors shows few ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | Batty decisions are a blow, but the vaccine shambles is unforgivable Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | In SA, as in Poland, the Bolsheviks rule, not the democrats Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | Are the EFF’s tiresome tactics comparable to those of the Nazis? Opinion & Analysis
X