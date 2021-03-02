TONY LEON | Who leads the DA when Steenhuisen follows another leader?

There is a profound logic and an illogicality in suggesting the DA would prop up a Ramaphosa administration

When I was leader of the opposition, I once compared the job with its certain punishments and uncertain prospects as “making bricks without straw”. Sometimes there were opportunities to reach and targets to hit, but equally the very basics for construction were often missing.



From a now vanished age, late United Party MP and opposition stalwart Dr Gideon Jacobs summed up this job with an unsentimental, realistic eye. He wrote: “The advantages are nearly all with the government. They can create diversions, announce new policy initiatives, manipulate situations. The leader of the opposition has few of these options.”..