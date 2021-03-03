Opinion & Analysis

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: WTO members must intensify cooperation

If we are to restore the organisation’s credibility, countries must set aside their differences

03 March 2021 - 19:30 By Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

On Monday I became the first woman and the first African to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO). Now we must roll up our sleeves and get to work.

The WTO already faced acute challenges and they have been amplified by Covid-19. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global economy, affecting supply chains and disrupting transport and travel. The crisis has upended trade and economic activities, leading to job losses and reduced incomes around the world. It has erased years of economic gains made by developing countries and even decades of growth in some low-income and least-developed countries...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: WTO members must intensify cooperation Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | If all our children aren’t safe none of us will be Opinion & Analysis
  3. Small farmers to be turfed out as Zim president gives their land to white pal Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | That’s some food for thought, but let’s see if humans take the bait Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | M-Net and eNCA can say sorry, but systemic racism must never be ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?

Related articles

  1. First woman, first African: Nigeria's 'troublemaker' on track to run WTO Africa
  2. African free trade bloc opens for business, but challenges remain Africa
  3. SA and India ask WTO to waive rules to aid Covid-19 drug production South Africa
  4. Trump's diplomatic legacy: lost trust, scarred ties and sanctions World
  5. Billions of euros, millions of jobs: Europe's carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit news
X