Small farmers to be turfed out as Zim president gives their land to white pal

If the eviction goes ahead, 12,000 villagers or about 1,000 homesteads will be affected

The minority Shangaan people in Zimbabwe have vowed to resist the government’s intention to displace them from their tribal land in the country’s lowveld area, and allocate it to a businessman with a good working relationship with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.



Neville Coetzee, owner of one of the biggest dairy companies in Zimbabwe, Dendairy, has been allocated the land to grow lucerne grass which has the highest feeding value of all common hay crops...