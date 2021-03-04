Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Bongo case: NPA must finish what it started

If it declines to appeal Hlophe’s decision, it will be acknowledging either that it had a weak case or that it is weak

04 March 2021 - 20:17

Bongani Bongo’s day in court had hardly begun before occupants of the political peanut gallery started chirping about Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s decision to preside over the ANC MP’s corruption trial.

Hlophe, the argument went, could not be trusted to be impartial because he had demonstrated his political bias in 2008 when he allegedly tried to influence Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of Jacob Zuma...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Bongo case: NPA must finish what it started Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Down Under deserves applause for giving big tech the up and ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | If only SA really were run like a spaza shop Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | Cat’s out the bag: idiomatically maligned, yes, but he’ll have ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: WTO members must intensify cooperation Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Court applications aside, the vaccine rollout must be ramped up Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | M-Net and eNCA can say sorry, but systemic racism must never be ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Mkhwebane’s removal is long overdue. SA deserves better Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Human rights crisis is about to burst the river banks Opinion & Analysis
X