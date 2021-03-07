JUSTICE MALALA | You are who you veg with, Zuma, and yours is a rotten bunch

Visits by Olly Mlamleli, Dudu Myeni, Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Jessie Duarte show just what type of person he is

We have become used to seeing our political leaders arrive at ceremonies in rural villages, go on stage and quote Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in their speeches. There is a quote, attributed to communist leader Vladimir Lenin, that they should try: “Show me who your friends are and I will tell you what you are”.



Last week we saw more “leaders” visiting Jacob Zuma. If the former president was a man who cared about his reputation he would not be plastering social media with pictures of these visitors. Many are the type who enter a respectable house through the back door, face shrouded, so as not to be seen by the community. They are nothing to be proud of unless you are similar to them...