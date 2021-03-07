Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | You are who you veg with, Zuma, and yours is a rotten bunch

Visits by Olly Mlamleli, Dudu Myeni, Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Jessie Duarte show just what type of person he is

07 March 2021 - 19:19

We have become used to seeing our political leaders arrive at ceremonies in rural villages, go on stage and quote Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in their speeches. There is a quote, attributed to communist leader Vladimir Lenin, that they should try: “Show me who your friends are and I will tell you what you are”.

Last week we saw more “leaders” visiting Jacob Zuma. If the former president was a man who cared about his reputation he would not be plastering social media with pictures of these visitors. Many are the type who enter a respectable house through the back door, face shrouded, so as not to be seen by the community. They are nothing to be proud of unless you are similar to them...

