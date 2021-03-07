Sudan’s food riots show that the transitional government still has much to achieve

Sudan’s political transition is in a precarious phase. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s government is facing a wide variety of challenges, including protests over the price of goods and commodities, and a resurgence of violence in the country’s Darfur region. If the situation continues to unravel, the country could fall into crisis leaving parts of the old regime to retake control. Andrew E. Yaw Tchie assesses the transition’s status and explains what the new government must do to place the country back on track.

How do you rate the transitional government’s performance against its mandate and promises made?

There have been many twists along the way, including an attempted mutiny and the attempted assassination of Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok.

And the transitional government is yet to fulfil significant provisions of the 2019 agreement that was signed between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change alliance.

The agreement formed the basis of an experimental transition process also witnessed in South Sudan and Mali. It was intended to return Sudan to a democratic state after the ousting of former president Omar al-Bashir. The expectation was that Sudan would create a new executive, legislature, judiciary and other state institutions. But, much still remains to be done.

For example, the Sudanese government has criminalised female genital mutilation. However, it has not ensured that the practice has stopped on the ground.

Additionally, al-Bashir was ousted from power and then imprisoned. But, proceedings for his trial have been repeatedly delayed. Moreover, significant crimes like extrajudicial killings and assaults committed by his security forces are not included on the list of charges against him.

Of much concern is inflation in Sudan has risen to above 200%, as the transitional government strives to salvage the ravaged economy. Also, the government has failed to get a grip on the violence between communities in Darfur. This comes at a time when the AU-UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur is drawing down its peacekeeping mission in the region.

In addition, tensions over the Ethiopia-Sudan border have re-emerged. Both countries lay claim to a disputed area known as al-Fashaga, where the north west of Ethiopia’s Amhara region meets Sudan’s Gedaref state. And there is also the fallout over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

This comes against the backdrop of Hamdok’s appointment as chairperson of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, where his leadership is yet to be felt.

The country is also trying to recover from the health and economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and a recurring locust problem.