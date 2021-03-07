Where regals dare: Harry and Meghan’s TV takeover

Secret meetings with the royal family to enliven plot lines for ‘The Crown’ reveal some interesting seasons ahead

With the sensational screening of the Harry and Meghan Oprah Winfrey interview, it is increasingly clear the royal family is now working directly with Netflix to furnish plot lines for future seasons of The Crown.



Deploying the accuracy that has characterised that series, the Financial Times can reveal that scriptwriters and equerries have been meeting in secret to collaborate on ideas amid growing concern at Netflix that the royal emphasis on dutiful stability was a ratings killer...