Opinion & Analysis

Where regals dare: Harry and Meghan’s TV takeover

Secret meetings with the royal family to enliven plot lines for ‘The Crown’ reveal some interesting seasons ahead

07 March 2021 - 19:18 By Robert Shrimsley

With the sensational screening of the Harry and Meghan Oprah Winfrey interview, it is increasingly clear the royal family is now working directly with Netflix to furnish plot lines for future seasons of The Crown.

Deploying the accuracy that has characterised that series, the Financial Times can reveal that scriptwriters and equerries have been meeting in secret to collaborate on ideas amid growing concern at Netflix that the royal emphasis on dutiful stability was a ratings killer...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | You are who you veg with, Zuma, and yours is a rotten bunch Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Communication is key if the customer really is ‘king’ Opinion & Analysis
  3. Sudan’s food riots show that the transitional government still has much to ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Where regals dare: Harry and Meghan’s TV takeover Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | A thorough, truly independent probe is the least dead boys’ ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery

Related articles

  1. What’s new on Showmax in March 2021 Lifestyle
  2. Diversity, Netflix dominate Golden Globes as 'Nomadland' wins best drama movie Lifestyle
  3. Black British actors triumph in early Golden Globe awards Lifestyle
  4. Meghan and Harry to lift lid on royal split in Oprah interview Lifestyle
  5. M-Net secures local rights to broadcast Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Lifestyle
  6. Royal media row flares again ahead of Harry & Meghan interview with Oprah Lifestyle
X