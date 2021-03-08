EDITORIAL | If it’s OK for Steinhoff, it should be OK for Ace and Sodi
The NPA’s attitude towards the company assisting financially to investigate its case smacks of inequality
08 March 2021 - 21:03
From SA’s biggest accounting fraud at Steinhoff comes one of the most magnanimous “gifts” to the country’s poorly funded corruption-busting institutions — the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
“You don’t have funds to investigate us? Well, no problem. Let’s fund you so you can investigate us, whatever the consequences to ourselves,” seems to be Steinhoff’s poisoned chalice to the bodies’ chiefs, who seem at sea on how to prosecute the case. ..
